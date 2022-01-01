I use all traditional techniques for the original creation of my photographs. You can purchase my images in the various formats presented on this site. Besides that though, you can also contact me to arrange for purchase of the original Silver Gelatin Prints that they are based upon... All of my work comes from Black & White Film initially. Using various specialty techniques, I develop my negatives to as much as possible bring out the greatest clarity and tonal range. I use high-quality enlarging paper for printing the images, and those prints are selenium...